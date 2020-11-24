CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Get our introductory offer at only
CIMB Singapore on Tuesday announced replacements for the three banking heads that were cut, in another internal memo to Singapore staff seen by The Business Times.
The new appointments are: Merlyn Tsai as head of consumer banking, Singapore; Benjamin Tan Wee Chuan as head of commercial...
