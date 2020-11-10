You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Cinven, GIC agree to buy Willis Towers Watson's insurance broker

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 12:11 AM

[LONDON] Cinven has agreed to buy Miller, the specialist insurance broker owned by Willis Towers Watson, in its first deal from a new fund dedicated to financial services investments.

The private equity firm is teaming up with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to acquire London-based Miller, the buyers said in a Monday statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. While financial details were not disclosed, the deal values the business at about £680 million (S$1.2 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

Willis Towers Watson bought Miller in 2015. It's recently been exploring strategic alternatives for the business following its March agreement to be taken over by rival Aon in a roughly US$30 billion deal.

"Miller is a highly attractive, resilient specialist insurance business with strong long-term growth opportunities across all of its segments," said Luigi Sbrozzi, a Cinven partner, in the statement.

A representative for Willis Towers Watson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

By purchasing Miller, Cinven enters the fragmented market of insurance broking, which could lead to further acquisitions. Insurers brokers are lucrative targets for private equity, as they're cash generative and don't have to hold regulatory capital like insurers.

Miller's brokers act as the intermediaries between companies and the insurers that provide them policies, as well as between insurers and reinsurers. It also helps US clients get specialty coverage in the Lloyd's of London market. Its key business lines include marine insurance as well as sports insurance for soccer teams looking to cover their players. Miller places roughly £2 billion in premiums each year, according to Monday's statement.

"We see opportunities both organically, by recruiting new specialist brokers, and through incremental M&A over time," Mr Sbrozzi said.

Cinven is close to raising about 1.5 billion euros (S$2.38 billion) to acquire stakes in financial-services companies, Bloomberg reported in September. The Miller deal is the first using money from this new pool, the people said. The firm's portfolio of financial services assets already includes life insurance-market consolidators Eurovita Holding in Italy and Viridium Group in Germany.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Red Dot close to raising US$200m VC fund

Buy a Dior lipstick in three instalments? Here's how young consumers do it

French bank SocGen to cut 640 jobs in France, no forced redundancies

SoftBank spent 139.3b yen on buybacks in October

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by US$140b

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 11:34 PM
SME

'Onerous' measures for nightlife operators looking to reopen in trials

BARS, pubs and nightclubs will be able to apply to be part of the nightlife reopening pilot programme this Wednesday...

Nov 9, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

EU gives green light to trigger US$4b tariff strike on US

[BRUSSELS] European Union trade ministers gave the go-ahead for EU tariffs on US$4 billion of American goods in...

Nov 9, 2020 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunningdale chairman and Novo Tellus fund propose to take Sunningdale private

SUNNINGDALE Tech's chairman Koh Boon Hwee is teaming up with Novo Tellus PE Fund 2 to make an offer for the...

Nov 9, 2020 10:59 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news

[NEW YORK] US stocks surged higher at the open on Monday, with all three major indices breaking records after Pfizer...

Nov 9, 2020 10:54 PM
Consumer

VF to buy Supreme for US$2.1b to boost apparel brands

[DENVER] VF Corp is buying Supreme, a streetwear fashion label, for US$2.1 billion in a cash deal that will add to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for