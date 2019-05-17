You are here

Citi appoints Brendan Carney as new Singapore CEO

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 1:13 PM
Citi on Friday said it has appointed Brendan Carney as chief executive officer of Citibank Singapore, and Asean cluster head of its global consumer banking division, with effect from May 16.
PHOTO: CITI

CITI on Friday said it has appointed Brendan Carney as chief executive officer (CEO) of Citibank Singapore, and Asean cluster head of its global consumer banking (GCB) division, with effect from May 16. 

He replaces former Citibank Singapore CEO, Han Kwee Juan, who has moved to DBS as group head of strategy and planning. 

In his new role, Mr Carney will manage the consumer business for Citibank Singapore and be responsible for the leadership of the consumer franchise within the Asean cluster. This cluster comprises Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, but excludes Citi's International Personal Bank (IPB). 

Citi's IPB is a business unit of Citibank Singapore that specialises in offshore investment and wealth management products to high-net-worth individuals residing outside of Singapore.

Mr Carney will report to Gonzalo Luchetti, head of consumer banking for Asia Pacific and EMEA, as well as Amol Gupte, Asean head and Citi country officer (CCO) for Singapore.

In a media statement, Mr Luchetti said: "With a strong track record in managing and transforming consumer businesses across different markets, Brendan will be a key asset to our business as it evolves for the next stage of our client-led sustainable growth. He will build on the momentum of our digital transformation, establish a strong talent base, and define what it means for us to be the bank of the future."

Mr Carney was most recently the consumer business manager for South Korea, a role he has held since July 2015. Prior to that, he served as consumer business manager and vice-president of the management board for Citi Handlowy in Poland, and as the CCO and country business manager for Belgium.

Before joining Citi in 2002, Mr Carney was involved in consulting and general management at startup companies. He holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan.

