You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citi joins UBS in setting up Singapore currency trading hub

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

CITIGROUP Inc is planning to join UBS AG with an electronic currency trading and pricing platform in Singapore, setting up systems to boost liquidity in Asia's biggest foreign-exchange hub.

Singapore will become the fourth FX trading engine location for Citi, which also has systems set up in Tokyo, New York and London, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

"The expansion of our FX trading engine will also lead to a vast improvement in latency for our clients in Singapore and across much of Asia Pacific, who prior to this would connect via Tokyo or one of our trading engines outside of the region," Stuart Staley, Asia Pacific head of markets and securities services, said in the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The facility, which is slated to go live in the fourth quarter, will support 23 spot currencies including all those in the Group-of-Ten.

The planned expansion is expected to inject more liquidity into Singapore's currency market, which recorded US$517 billion in daily average trading volume in 2016 - higher than Hong Kong and Japan, according to a triennial central bank survey by the Bank for International Settlements.

Citi's system is also expected to support 13 deliverable emerging-market currencies. The engine will be built in-house and includes a proprietary pricing and hedging algorithm, through which clients can deal. In addition to currencies, the platform will allow trading of gold and silver.

Citi is the fifth-largest currency trading firm by market share last year, after the likes of JPMorgan and UBS, according to a Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc survey. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australian regulator rebukes banks for delays in fixing faulty systems

HSBC chases Asia's wealthiest with new ultra-high-net-worth team

Sygnum aims to tokenise investments with digital asset platform

Nearly 5,000 bankers in EU earn more than a million euros a year - watchdog

Bank of America names new co-heads of UK investment banking

JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growing startups

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NBBREXIT12_3721062.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

BT_20190312_MTWENERGY22_3721079.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ramping up the fight for renewable energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening