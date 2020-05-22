Citi returning JSS funds; local banks pledge to keep, create jobs

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CITI Singapore has moved to return to the government the co-funding offered to all companies as a form of wage support amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Singapore banks however are understood to be retaining the funding offered under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS). In...
