Citi returning JSS funds; local banks pledge to keep, create jobs

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Citi Singapore has moved to return to the government the co-funding offered to all companies as a form of wage support amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
CITI Singapore has moved to return to the government the co-funding offered to all companies as a form of wage support amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Singapore banks however are understood to be retaining the funding offered under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS). In...

