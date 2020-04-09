You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citi Singapore doles out S$1,200 cash to staff as Covid-19 aid

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 10:16 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

rk_Citi_090420.jpg
Citi Singapore is giving around 1,600 employees a S$1,200 one-off special compensation award to ease the impact from the Covid-19 situation. The move is expected to cost S$2 million.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

CITI Singapore is giving around 1,600 employees a S$1,200 one-off special compensation award to ease the impact from the Covid-19 situation. The move is expected to cost S$2 million.

The special compensation is for staff with an annual base salary of S$70,000 or less, the bank announced on Thursday. The S$1,200 will be credited into its employees' Citibank accounts in April.

Citi is also providing additional benefits to its Singapore workers such as complimentary insurance coverage from AIA, as well as a preferred corporate rate for medical teleconsultation services at Whitecoat, a digital healthcare provider.

In addition, it is extending the deadline for employees to utilise their carry-over leave to Dec 31, 2020, from March 31. However, they will not be able to take time off for overseas vacations due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

The bank will also refund season parking charges to employees who are season parking ticket holders at Asia Square and Changi Business Park for April and May 2020.

SEE ALSO

Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus

The salary threshold for the cash award applies regardless of performance, grade or business unit. Only employees hired directly by Citi qualify for the award.

The measures are part of a global initiative to help workers amid the novel coronavirus situation which will see more than 75,000 Citi employees benefiting from the special compensation award.

In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, Citi has rolled out a host of measures across Singapore and the Asia-Pacific for its retail, small and medium enterprises, corporate and institutional clients.

These include interest and fee waivers, tenure extensions, alternative settlement arrangements, option to restructure borrowing and trade credit facilities, extension of liquidity, and loan payment reduction programmes, among others.

Banking & Finance

Rich Asians face billions in losses on popular structured notes

Bank of Japan's Kuroda warns corporate funding strains worsening

Bank of Korea keeps rates unchanged, awaits effects of last easing

Bank of Japan to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens: sources

Asian tycoons hunt for cheap assets after market rout

Coronavirus uncertainty causes 'major downside risks': Federal Reserve minutes

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 10:21 AM
Technology

Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus

[SAN FRANCISCO] Long maligned as job-stealers and aspiring overlords, robots are being increasingly relied on as...

Apr 9, 2020 10:14 AM
Technology

Disney+ streaming service hits 50 million users

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday said its television streaming service has already won 50...

Apr 9, 2020 10:12 AM
Government & Economy

New US jobless data to add to skyrocketing unemployment

[WASHINGTON] The United States is set for another jarring look at how badly the coronavirus has marred the economy...

Apr 9, 2020 10:10 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich Asians face billions in losses on popular structured notes

[HONG KONG] A popular investment among Asia's wealthy in the years of rock-bottom interest rates has been upended in...

Apr 9, 2020 10:04 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started with gains on Thursday morning after another healthy lead from Wall Street,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.