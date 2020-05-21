You are here

Citi Singapore to return wage support funding to the government

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 11:59 AM
CITI Singapore will return the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) funding - intended to provide companies with wage support to buffer against the impact of Covid-19 - to the Singapore government. 

"We have made a decision to give back the JSS funding to the Singapore government. We feel it is the...

