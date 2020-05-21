Citi Singapore to return wage support funding to the government

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CITI Singapore will return the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) funding - intended to provide companies with wage support to buffer against the impact of Covid-19 - to the Singapore government.
"We have made a decision to give back the JSS funding to the Singapore government. We feel it is the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes