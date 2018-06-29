Citi staff go for digital training

CITI joins a slew of banks in Singapore to send their staff for digital training.

About 400 Citi staff from the consumer banking and operations and technology divisions will begin training in the next 12 months under the professional conversion programme (PCP) to promote professional growth in a financial landscape being transformed by technology.

The PCP is a Singapore government-supported programme targeted at professionals, managers, executives and technicians to undergo skills conversion and move into new occupations or sectors that provide career progression.

The staff, from front-office roles to operations, will undergo training to develop skills in customer journey mapping, design thinking, automation and cybersecurity which are increasingly important in the digital economy, Citi said in a press release on Thursday.

Such reskilling will be conducted through workshops, classroom learning and on-the-job training and the complete training period is expected to be between three and 12 months, it said.

Participating staff will be assessed for aptitude in various skills before they embark on new roles. Upon obtaining the necessary knowledge and competency, staff will be ready to take on new or enhanced roles within Citi. For instance, a universal service banker, who currently carries out banking transactions for customers, will be able to answer customers' queries through virtual channels. An operations specialist will take on additional responsibilities such as digital transformation and process automation.

Citi said PCP builds upon the bank's ongoing efforts to raise the overall expertise of its staff. It is one of several training initiatives to reskill 2,000 staff over the next three years.

Said Amol Gupte, Asean head and Citi country officer, Singapore: "With digital transformation reshaping every aspect of the banking sector, it is imperative that we take steps to prepare our staff to face changes with confidence.

We see the roll out of PCP as a timely step in the right direction as it can spark our employees' interest in new job areas which could potentially lead them to embark on new, rewarding career pathways."

Last year, DBS, United Overseas Bank, Standard Chartered and Credit Suisse also launched PCPs with thousands of bank workers going for digital learning.

DBS was the first bank in Singapore to launch the PCP in October.

Today, over 500 DBS employees have undergone training and another 1,000 will do so in the next 12 months, a spokeswoman told The Business Times.

DBS had mapped out eight roles to help employees in these positions obtain the necessary knowledge and competencies to take on new or enhanced roles within the bank after being skilled. These roles are identified from departments across the lender, including back-end operations in consumer banking and institutional banking, as well as client-facing ones in branches.

Last November, UOB said 900 customer-facing employees from its network of branches islandwide will be enrolled in the PCP over the next 18 months.