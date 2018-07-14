You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup executives see better growth ahead, but not yet

Sat, Jul 14, 2018 - 7:01 AM

[NEW YORK] Citigroup Inc is still on track to hit its goals for efficiency and revenue growth, executives said on Friday, as analysts pressed them to explain how those expectations line up with second-quarter results.

Although Citigroup beat Wall Street profit expectations, its revenue fell short of forecasts and businesses like branded credit cards and retail banking in Mexico are not yet generating the kind of revenue investors want to see.

During a conference call, chief executive officer Michael Corbat touted progress Citigroup has made toward goals he set last year to grow revenue faster than expenses and return more capital to shareholders.

Although some businesses are not operating at their full potential, management has confidence in longer-term growth prospects, chief financial officer John Gerspach said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts asked how Citigroup will improve performance without having to spend a lot more on those businesses. Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo, the fourth analyst to bring up a question about costs, wondered whether management would need to spend more on digital banking to attract customers.

"I don't think there's anything we're going to surprise you with in terms of new investments," said Mr Corbat.

Expenses accounted for 58 per cent of Citigroup's revenue in the second quarter, marking the seventh straight period of improvement, but remained well above the "low-50s" range Mr Corbat wants to reach by 2020.

Since taking the helm almost six years ago, Mr Corbat has struggled to get Citigroup's profit engine humming. The bank has been recovering from the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which left it with a US$45 billion bailout bill, a diluted stock, and an assortment of businesses around the globe.

Mr Corbat set about divesting underperforming businesses and amplifying others worth keeping, but Citigroup is still far less profitable than rivals.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, which also released earnings on Friday, generated a return on assets of 1.28 per cent last quarter compared with 0.94 per cent at Citigroup. JPMorgan's return on common equity was 14 per cent, compared with 9.2 per cent at Citigroup.

Citigroup's share price reflects the difference, trading at 93 per cent of book value, while JPMorgan investors pay 1.6 times what the bank says its assets are worth.

"We expect Citigroup to be a relative underperformer as concerns still linger about long-term revenue growth in the company's cards business," KBW analysts wrote in a report on Friday. "In addition, loan growth missed estimates and that is opposite of what we have seen at peers that have reported today."

Citigroup shares fell 2.3 per cent to close at US$67 on Friday. The stock is down 10 per cent for the year, compared with a 3.0 per cent drop in the S&P 500 Banks index.

Overall, Citigroup's net income rose 16 per cent to US$4.5 billion, or to US$1.63 per share, compared with US$3.9 billion, or US$1.28 per share, in the second quarter of 2017. The boost was driven by lower taxes and more revenue from providing treasury and trade services to corporations, as well as consumer banking.

Analysts had expected Citigroup to report US$1.56 per share in earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 2 per cent to US$18.47 billion, slightly below the average expectation of US$18.51 billion. Its loan book grew 5 per cent to US$671 billion from US$641 billion.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore can support region's development through financing infrastructure and enterprise: Heng

Relearning the ropes

US$45b wiped out mostly from Asia bonds, BondEvalue says

China sovereign fund prepares request to invest at home

JPMorgan profit beats on better-than-expected trading, loan growth

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Singapore bank sector to 'overweight' on interest margin outlook

Editor's Choice

2018-07-13T044212Z_32663986_RC1232F24350_RTRMADP_3_FORTIS-HEALTH-M-A-IHH.JPG
Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
3 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
4 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
5 Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180714_NEW_CVRPAGE_3500481.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Brunch

Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 growth below expectations at 3.8%

BT_20180714_HYARTSG14_3500880.jpg
Jul 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Art Basel organiser to start new art fair in Singapore

2018-07-13T044212Z_32663986_RC1232F24350_RTRMADP_3_FORTIS-HEALTH-M-A-IHH.JPG
Jul 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

India's troubled Fortis picks IHH as its preferred suitor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening