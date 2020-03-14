You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup, JPMorgan report New York cases of coronavirus

Sat, Mar 14, 2020 - 8:43 AM

WH_Citigroup_140322.jpg
New York-based banks Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co both reported on Friday that they have employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] New York-based banks Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co both reported on Friday that they have employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Citi said that one employee was confirmed to have the virus, and JPMorgan confirmed that two of its employees do.

The announcements followed similar news from banks such as Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley and others, as the flu-like virus continues to spread in the United States and worldwide.

JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony said two employees at the bank's midtown Manhattan headquarters have the virus and have been at home receiving treatment since earlier this week.

"They are both doing well at this time," Mr Marchiony said by email. The bank has asked employees who came into close contact with the individuals to work from home for two weeks.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand cancels mosque massacre remembrance over virus fears

Citi said its employee who has tested positive for the virus was last in the office on March 6 and was diagnosed Friday while on personal travel to Singapore. The Citi employee did not exhibit any symptoms while he was in the office and did not visit any Citi facilities while travelling, the bank said.

Citi has given employees who worked on the same floor as that colleague the option to work from home.

Both banks have already taken measures to limit the spread of the virus, including splitting its North American workforce, imposing business travel restrictions, limiting large meetings and, at Citi, putting up reminders to practice social distancing.

Both banks said they are rigorously cleaning all office spaces regularly. JPMorgan Chase said it is deep cleaning both employees' work spaces in addition to the normal cleaning measures.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

IMF, World Bank staff to work from home after coronavirus case at IMF headquarters

Asia's private banks continue to report strong trading volumes

China cuts reserve ratios for some banks to spur lending amid epidemic

Bank of Japan announces unscheduled 200b yen bond-buying plan, injects more funds

US dollar wins out as pandemic drives rush for liquid assets

Australia's central bank boosts liquidity as virus panic hits markets

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 14, 2020 09:12 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand cancels mosque massacre remembrance over virus fears

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand has cancelled a national remembrance service to mark Sunday's first anniversary of the...

Mar 14, 2020 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops

[MADRID] Major Spanish regions shut shops, bars and restaurants, car plants ground to a halt and Easter parades were...

Mar 14, 2020 08:51 AM
Consumer

Disney halts production on some live-action movies

[BENGALURU] Entertainment and media company Walt Disney on Friday said it has halted production on some live-action...

Mar 14, 2020 08:27 AM
Transport

US, European airlines in government talks over coronavirus support

[WASHINGTON] Major US and European airlines said on Friday they had begun discussions with governments on obtaining...

Mar 14, 2020 08:07 AM
Banking & Finance

IMF, World Bank staff to work from home after coronavirus case at IMF headquarters

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group on Friday advised their Washington...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.