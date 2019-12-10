You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup picks up pace appointing female managing directors in Asia

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 2:49 PM

ak_citi2_1012.jpg
Citigroup Inc boosted the pace of promotions for female managing directors in Asia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Citigroup Inc boosted the pace of promotions for female managing directors in Asia.

The New York-based bank promoted 14 women, or 31 per cent out of the total 45 managing directors (MD) named in Asia this year, according to a memo sent by Peter Babej, chief executive officer of Asia-Pacific. That's up from only eight last year, or 21 per cent, according to spokesman James Griffiths.

Most of the promotions in the region were made in the markets, corporate and investment banking businesses, with 17 managing directors named, according to the memo. Other appointments were spread across legal, retail and other back office functions.

But only two of the women moved up this round were in the markets division, where seven men were promoted. Only one woman was appointed MD in corporate and investment banking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citigroup and its global banking competitors are seeking to close a long-standing gender gap. The bank is targeting to have women in at least 40 per cent of its assistant vice-presidents roles and the levels above.

SEE ALSO

Australian cartel case against Citi, Deutsche delayed by late night witness statement

It stated last year that it aims to have an equal number of male and female managing directors at its markets division in Asia within three to five years, up from a 80:20 split in favor of men.

That effort is on track, Mr Griffiths said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

India may be done with rate cuts, swap markets show

Major currencies mark time as investors brace for key risk events

Choppy markets leave US bank bonus decisions in limbo

Postal Savings Bank shares mark tepid Shanghai debut, add to sector capital woes

Australian cartel case against Citi, Deutsche delayed by late night witness statement

Australian banks need to do more on payments, cross-border fees: RBA

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 02:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

France to ban dozens of glyphosate weedkillers amid health risk debate

[PARIS] France's health and environment agency said on Monday it was banning dozens of glyphosate-based weedkillers...

Dec 10, 2019 02:42 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slip as new US tariffs loom; banking stocks drag

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with banking stocks leading losses, as investors waited to see if...

Dec 10, 2019 02:38 PM
Banking & Finance

India may be done with rate cuts, swap markets show

[MUMBAI] India's central bank, the most aggressive among its Asian peers in slashing borrowing costs in 2019, may be...

Dec 10, 2019 02:32 PM
Consumer

Hong Kong set for ‘worst ever’ wave of layoffs, store closures

[HONG KONG] More than 5,600 retail jobs could be lost and thousands of stores shut down over the next six months, as...

Dec 10, 2019 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks edge down in cautious trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of several key events this week,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly