You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup unit suspended from Japan bond auctions for manipulation

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

CITIGROUP Inc. was suspended from the primary group of dealers that participate at certain Japanese government bond auctions after it was found to have manipulated futures prices.

The Ministry of Finance ordered Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.'s exclusion from participating in "non-price competitive auctions" and certain other government bond sales for a month from June 13, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspension comes days after the Financial Services Agency fined the firm 133 million yen (S$1.67 million) and ordered it to improve internal controls for failing to detect instances of manipulation of the Japanese government bond market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citigroup was found to have placed orders last October for JGB futures contracts without intending to execute them, a practice known as spoofing.

"The company had deficiency in trade surveillance related to market transactions of derivatives," the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The orders, placed at the Osaka Exchange by an employee of London-based Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., misled other investors into believing that the 10-year JGB futures market was "thriving", the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said in March.

Primary dealers are given access to finance ministry officials in return for an obligation to bid for and purchase a certain amount of government bonds at each auction. There are currently 21 of them, including Citigroup, according to the ministry's website.

A Tokyo-based Citigroup spokeswoman wasn't immediately able to comment. The firm said last week that it will take "swift actions" to meet the regulator's business improvement order.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.'s securities venture with Morgan Stanley was suspended from the group for a month last year for a similar breach. It was also dropped from underwriting several bond sales.

Citigroup is ranked 12th among underwriters of Japanese corporate bonds over the past 12 months, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Time to tighten metrics to determine if digital banking boosts bottom line

Mounting rate-cut bets cap dollar before G-20 meet

Singapore hedge fund shorting US firms that risk retaliation from Beijing

Citi launches co-branded credit card with Grab in push for more customers

India seeks bans for Deloitte, KPMG arm for alleged auditing lapses

Editor's Choice

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

doc75qtbiz79m1ff4pe172_doc75qsci7ck1i1f1nrd32h.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening