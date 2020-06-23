You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Cleantech Solar bags US$75m green loan from ING

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 12:01 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

unnamed (3).jpg
Cleantech Solar’s rooftop system at Yamazaki Mazak.
PHOTO: CLEANTECH SOLAR

SOLAR energy systems developer Cleantech Solar on Tuesday said it has obtained a US$75 million green loan from ING Bank in Singapore to fund its expansion across South-east Asia. 

This is the largest green loan in Asia-Pacific to date in the commercial and industrial renewables sector, said the Singapore-based firm in a media statement.

The financing from ING will support the funding required to deliver Cleantech Solar's strategy of building over 500 megawatts of solar power projects.

"These projects will benefit leading local and multinational corporates across South-east Asia with reliable and long-term cost-saving clean energy solutions," said the firm, which counts Shell and Climate Fund Managers as its strategic investors. 

According to the International Energy Authority, the demand for electricity in South-east Asia is expected to see an average growth rate of 6 per cent annually, with renewable energy meeting only about 15 per cent of the demand.

SEE ALSO

OCBC, riding growth wave, targets S$25b sustainable finance portfolio by 2025

Jasmine Choo, Cleantech Solar’s chief operating officer, said: “The transaction with ING underscores our strong portfolio and ability to deliver highly-competitive solutions to corporates across Asia. This will enable us to accelerate our portfolio expansion in the region to benefit even more customers with a compelling solution for their clean energy needs.”

ING was the sole mandated lead arranger and green structuring adviser for the deal, which adds to the group's portfolio of renewables transactions. 

Adrian Lian, ING’s lead for renewables and power in Asia-Pacific, said: "ING is thrilled to have combined Cleantech Solar’s strengths with ING’s renewables expertise to arrange a specially structured solution to support their business."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 12:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB says S-Reits rebound 38% from March, investor interest likely to remain high

SINGAPORE real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) have rebounded 38 per cent from March lows and are now trading...

Jun 23, 2020 11:59 AM
SME

UOB's The FinLab launches digital platform for SMEs, startups in Asean

UNITED Overseas Bank's (UOB) innovation accelerator The FinLab on Tuesday launched an online platform to help small...

Jun 23, 2020 11:52 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia, New Zealand dollars flinch from renewed Sino-US trade fears

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a sudden spill on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter...

Jun 23, 2020 11:51 AM
Consumer

Couch dining to withstand restaurant reopenings, Jefferies says

[NEW YORK] The thrill of eating out at newly reopened restaurants still won't trump the comfort of kitchen tables...

Jun 23, 2020 11:46 AM
Consumer

Gilead targets remdesivir supply for 2 million Covid-19 patients by year-end

[BENGALURU] Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.