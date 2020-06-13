You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Commerzbank rejects Cerberus demands for supervisory board seats

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 8:12 AM

nz_Commerzbank_130644.jpg
Commerzbank, under fire for its strategy and leadership, on Friday rejected demands by top investor Cerberus for two seats on the German bank's supervisory board, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] Commerzbank, under fire for its strategy and leadership, on Friday rejected demands by top investor Cerberus for two seats on the German bank's supervisory board, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Earlier this week, Cerberus launched a public campaign for change at Germany's second-biggest bank, demanding the seats, as well as cost cuts and a strategy shift.

"We don't have any vacancies," said the letter from Commerzbank's chairman Stefan Schmittmann to Cerberus.

The outright rejection of Cerberus' No. 1 demand is expected to further embolden the US investor to continue with its push.

Knowing Commerzbank "and the people involved, we expected this answer," said a person close to Cerberus. "Next steps to come".

SEE ALSO

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia may join loan programme for troubled banks

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank confirmed that it had sent the letter.

In the launch of its campaign this week, Cerberus complained that the bank had failed to heed its advice after more than 70 meetings with managers. Shares in the bank have fallen about 60 per cent since Cerberus bought a 5 per cent stake in 2017.

Cerberus described Commerzbank's performance as "disastrous", demanding it appoints two "highly qualified individuals to be identified by us" to its supervisory board.

Mr Schmittmann said in Friday's letter that all shareholder representatives had been elected with an overwhelming majority until 2023.

"For the time being we therefore don't see neither the necessity nor a basis for a change regarding the composition of the supervisory board," Mr Schmittmann wrote.

The letter said that Cerberus was a "very important shareholder" and would have "ample opportunities" to offer its input to the bank's leaders. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Two Coastal Oil ex-senior staff charged with cheating banks; reported losses amount to US$133m

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia may join loan programme for troubled banks

Hedge fund group says don't write off Hong Kong as finance hub

OCBC's private banking unit targets bigger slice of booming family offices business

Fincy receives US$11m injection from parent GBCI Ventures

Coastal Oil ex-employees charged with cheating Singapore, HK banks of over US$340m

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 08:00 AM
Companies & Markets

LREIT secures S$10m tender to rejuvenate Somerset area

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (LREIT) on Saturday announced that it has won a tender to redevelop the 48,200 sq...

Jun 13, 2020 07:56 AM
Government & Economy

US presses on with reopening, but virus first wave lingers

[WASHINGTON] More than a dozen US states are reporting their highest daily tolls of coronavirus cases since the...

Jun 13, 2020 07:41 AM
Real Estate

Airbnb partners with Brazil virus hotspot on post-pandemic tourism

[SAO PAULO] Home rental firm Airbnb struck a partnership with Brazil's Sao Paulo state to encourage tourism once the...

Jun 13, 2020 06:27 AM
Real Estate

NYC hotels battered by pandemic face rift over safety rules

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus hammered New York City hotels, pushing struggling properties to the brink of insolvency...

Jun 13, 2020 05:57 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end volatile session higher but down for the week

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher Friday following a topsy-turvy session as investors weighed rising...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.