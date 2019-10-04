You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's insurance arm charged with 'hawking' offences

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 10:22 AM

nz_cwb_041064.jpg
Australia's securities regulator said on Friday that Commonwealth Bank of Australia's insurance arm has been charged with "hawking" offences related to unsolicited phone calls to sell its products.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australia's securities regulator said on Friday that Commonwealth Bank of Australia's insurance arm has been charged with "hawking" offences related to unsolicited phone calls to sell its products.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said that Colonial Mutual Life Insurance Society, trading as CommInsure, has been charged with 87 counts of offering to sell insurance products in the course of non-compliant unsolicited telephone calls.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Bond markets' tea leaves send sobering signal: trouble is ahead

Short interest in WeWork bonds jumps to record high

Tokio Marine buys high net worth insurer Pure for US$3.1b

'John Soh would use bankruptcy to secure loyalty from associates'

BOJ will take pre-emptive action: official

As much as US$4b left HK for Singapore due to protests: Goldman

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly