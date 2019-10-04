Commonwealth Bank of Australia's insurance arm charged with 'hawking' offences

Australia's securities regulator said on Friday that Commonwealth Bank of Australia's insurance arm has been charged with "hawking" offences related to unsolicited phone calls to sell its products.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said that Colonial Mutual Life Insurance Society, trading as CommInsure, has been charged with 87 counts of offering to sell insurance products in the course of non-compliant unsolicited telephone calls.

