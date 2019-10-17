You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's pension unit sued over fees

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 12:55 PM

nz_cwb_171019.jpg
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA) pension unit Colonial First State was sued on Thursday for allegedly failing to act quickly enough to move members out of high-fee default investment options to a simpler product as required by law.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA) pension unit Colonial First State was sued on Thursday for allegedly failing to act quickly enough to move members out of high-fee default investment options to a simpler product as required by law.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn Lawyers said Colonial's slow implementation of reforms designed to prevent over-charging of fees had caused substantial losses to over 100,000 members of its FirstChoice Employer Super fund over several years.

The class-action suit would focus on Colonial's failure to transfer A$3.2 billion (S$3 billion) of "accrued default amounts" to the lower-cost, higher-performing MySuper product within a statutory deadline, Maurice Blackburn principal lawyer Miranda Nagy said. This refers to the total money a customer's account holds under the default option.

This lapse resulted in FirstChoice Employer Super customers paying higher fees and receiving a lower investment return for an extended period, when they should have been in the MySuper product earlier, she added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maurice Blackburn did not say how much damages they were seeking.

The government ordered operators of pension funds, known as superannuation funds in Australia, to move customers with default investment options to the cheaper and simpler MySuper product in 2014.

Last year a public inquiry into financial sector wrongdoing found widespread over-charging of fees and other misconduct throughout the industry, triggering multiple class-action lawsuits and tougher oversight from regulators.

Australia's largest lender, CBA is in the process of divesting its ownership of Colonial to Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.

CBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, law firm Slater and Gordon filed a class-action suit against CBA seeking damages of more than A$100 million alleging the bank had invested the retirement savings of thousands of customers into low, uncompetitive interest-returning products.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Moody's may shelve plan to control China's top rating firm: sources

Bank of England can fight a new slowdown, but fiscal policy has role too: governor

US authorities freeze assets of China-based traders over alleged manipulation

Dealmaker Peter Babej appointed Citi's Asia-Pacific CEO

ECB hawks demand revolution from new president Lagarde

Green bonds issuance: Time for Singapore stat boards to step up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly