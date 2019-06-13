You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Company directors will have to sit for exams in India after scandals

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

NARENDRA Modi, who recently won a second term as India's prime minister, is looking to overhaul the nation's corporate governance system that allowed a string of frauds to mar his first stint in office.

Independent directors on company boards will soon have to clear an exam before they can be appointed, said Injeti Srinivas, the top bureaucrat in charge of corporate affairs.

The government is also seeking a ban on Deloitte Haskins & Sells saying it failed to warn of mounting risks at a major shadow lender, and the banking regulator suspended an EY affiliate this month after finding problems in one of its audits.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Who will watch the watchdogs has become a burning question in India, which has in the past year charged a jeweller with defrauding a state-run lender of more than US$2 billion, seen defaults at non-bank financiers send its financial system to the brink of a crisis, and and watched as billionaires toppled into bankruptcy.

Observers say the companies' independent overseers should have detected signs of trouble even before they manifested. "We want to demolish the myth that independent directors don't have any fiduciary duty," Mr Srinivas said in New Delhi on June 6. "We want to propagate corporate literacy to make them aware of their duties, roles and responsibilities."

The exam will be an online assessment covering the basics of Indian company law, ethics, and capital market norms among other areas, Mr Srinivas said. While aspiring directors will have a fixed time frame within which they have to clear the exam, they will be allowed an unlimited number of attempts, he added.

Experienced directors who have already been on boards for several years will be exempt from the test but will have to register themselves on a database the government is preparing. This compilation will be a one-stop platform where companies looking for independent directors can meet those willing to serve, Mr Srinivas said.

According to existing law, every company listed in India has to have independent directors accounting for at least a third of its board strength. Their main duty is to act as overseers outside the influence of the firm, safeguarding the interests of minority shareholders.

Recent experience has shown lapses. Some of India's top banks are grappling with allegations of improper lending and the banking regulator banned SR Batliboi & Co, an affiliate of EY, from bank audits for 12 months. Credit rating companies failed to warn of impending defaults at conglomerate IL&FS Group and the Corporate Affairs Ministry has sought a five-year ban on Deloitte saying that they failed to enquire into IL&FS loans.

An investigation on IL&FS by the Serious Frauds Office found lack of due diligence by the lenders, creditors, or the independent directors and concluded that the "decorated and coloured financial statements representing pink health" could have been uncovered at an early stage.

Mr Srinivas, who aims to roll out the new oversight programme within two months, said the ultimate aim of the exam is to ensure that officials aren't able to plead ignorance if they're hauled up over a lack of oversight.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Is Brexit Britain ready for another foreigner as central bank chief?

Trump renews Fed attack, says euro is 'devalued'

Messaging platform Symphony raises US$165m from StanChart, MUFJ, Wall Street banks

HSBC to hire Jeremy Choy as head of Asia technology M&A: sources

China sends warning signal to yuan bears before G-20 meeting

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

BT_20190613_JEBLURB_3807482.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Weekend

Weekend pays tribute to Dads

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening