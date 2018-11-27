You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

Investors also turning to alternative instruments as banks seek to lock in funds
Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Finance company Sing Investments & Finance (SIF) noted that retail investors are constantly on the hunt for higher yields in a rising interest rate environment and they are spoilt for choice.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE fight for fixed deposits is heating up as financial institutions are dangling higher rates to lock in funds before interest rates rise further, with alternative instruments also offering attractive options.

Finance company Sing Investments & Finance (SIF) noted

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
3 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
4 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
5 A whole new ball game for Neo Group
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

st_20181127_bizgoodluck27_4442741.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden gets court's nod for sale despite missteps by committee, advisers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening