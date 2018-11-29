You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Complaints against banks and insurers climb: FIDReC

Financial Industry Disputes Resolutions Centre received 1,266 complaints for year to June
Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

Singapore

THE number of complaints filed with Singapore-based Financial Industry Disputes Resolutions Centre (FIDReC) rose to 1,266 for the financial year ended June 30, 2018, up from 953 the year before.

Of these complaints, 33 per cent were filed against banks and finance

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
2 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

EY's audits on Noble unit under review

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening