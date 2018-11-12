Consumers could soon use Razer Pay at Nets terminals in Singapore

RAZER Pay, the mobile wallet solution by Razer, could soon be accepted at some 40,000 Nets Unified Point of Sale (UPOS) terminals in Singapore.

Razer said on Monday at the sidelines of the Singapore Fintech Festival that it is working with Nets Group to enable Razer Pay acceptance on Nets UPOS terminals.

This is "with the goal of enabling full interoperability by the time Razer Pay launches in Singapore in Q1 2019", said Razer, the Singapore and San Francisco-headquartered gaming and payments company.

In addition to Nets, local household brands such as Reebonz, Sistic, SP Group and WTS Travel are working with Razer to support Razer Pay’s capabilities into their systems.

For instance, Razer is working with SP Group to integrate utility payments within the Razer Pay app, which reportedly do not require the scanning of QR codes.

Razer said: "In this way, users can experience unprecedented convenience and ease of payment for their utility bills."

In a similar manner, users will be able to pay Sistic for their movie or concert tickets directly through the Razer Pay app.

Razer Pay users in Singapore will continue to enjoy gaming and digital entertainment offerings such as Steam Wallet codes, Blizzard balance PINs, and Sony PlayStation PINs.

Razer chief Tan Min Liang said: "Since we announced our intention to launch Razer Pay by the first quarter of 2019, we’ve seen tremendous interest from businesses in Singapore to collaborate with us."

He said that this is evidence that Singapore’s cashless ambition is "still alive and kicking", and that "no existing single provider has managed to satisfy all of these merchants".