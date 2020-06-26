You are here

Contactless payment options on the rise amid Covid-19 outbreak

Both DBS and ComfortDelGro Taxi are keen to encourage customers to switch to using in-app payments
Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
DBS PayLah! was rolled out as an in-app payment in ComfortDelGro's taxi-booking app in March, allowing passengers to select PayLah! as a default QR code payment option within the app.
Singapore

MORE contactless payment options are coming through in Singapore, with the Covid-19 outbreak underscoring the need for such forms of digital payments.

Singapore's largest bank DBS and Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro Taxi have worked together to allow users...

