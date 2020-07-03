You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Corporate debt defaults spike in Jan-May this year, exceeding 2019 total: Fitch Ratings

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 2:54 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

GLOBAL corporate defaults have seen a "dramatic increase" as the economic crisis from the coronavirus pandemic dealt a body blow to companies around the world, Fitch Ratings said.

The number of debt defaults registered in the first five months of 2020 is already higher than the full-year...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 02:48 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's central bank seen cutting key rate again as pandemic persists: poll

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank is expected to cut interest rates to a historic low next week, according to a...

Jul 3, 2020 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on US jobs data

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street following a solid rebound in US...

Jul 3, 2020 02:33 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC pledges more investments in China as tension escalates

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings pledged to boost investments in China to capture more wealth and retail clients even as...

Jul 3, 2020 02:23 PM
Technology

Tencent launches new US game studio for global appeal

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video game company, launched a new California-based...

Jul 3, 2020 02:12 PM
Technology

Ambani's Jio adds Intel backing with 18.95b rupee deal

[MUMBAI] The investment arm of Intel agreed to pay 18.95 billion rupees (SUS$354.1 million) for a stake in Jio...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.