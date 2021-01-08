Credit Suisse expects higher costs from US case to push it to Q4 loss

Credit Suisse on Friday said it expects to book a net loss for its fourth quarter after increasing its provisions for a long-running dispute in the US by US$850 million.

The bank had already set aside US$300 million in connection with the case which relates to a decade-long dispute regarding a US residential mortgage-backed security, but said in December it expected the figure to rise.

