Credit Suisse expects higher costs from US case to push it to Q4 loss
[ZURICH] Credit Suisse on Friday said it expects to book a net loss for its fourth quarter after increasing its provisions for a long-running dispute in the US by US$850 million.
The bank had already set aside US$300 million in connection with the case which relates to a decade-long dispute regarding a US residential mortgage-backed security, but said in December it expected the figure to rise.
REUTERS
