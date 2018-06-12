Credit Suisse makes 2 senior appointments in its South-east Asia business

CREDIT Suisse announced two senior appointments in its South-east Asia investment banking business on Tuesday.

Yvonne Voon, the new head of its South-east Asia real estate in investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) business will be responsible for attracting clients and getting more real estate companies to use its advisory, capital markets and financing services. In her 12 years with Credit Suisse, Ms Voon has served in the equity research and equity sales teams in London, Singapore and Malaysia, and previously led Credit Suisse's property equity research team.

Felicity Chan will take on the role of head of equity syndicate for South-east Asia in Credit Suisse's markets business, working with the investment banking and private banking teams to serve clients across the region. She has been with Credit Suisse for 14 years, where previously, she covered equity, debt and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) advisory as part of the South-east Asia corporate finance team. She moved to the South-east Asia equity capital markets team in 2010.

Credit Suisse said in a statement: "These appointments demonstrate Credit Suisse’s continued commitment to further build on the success of its South-east Asia franchise and enhance its sector and product coverage."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Last month, the Swiss bank appointed David Lim as its vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia.