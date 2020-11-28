You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse restructures in Latin America

Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 10:00 AM

nz_CreditSuisse_281148.jpg
Credit Suisse Group AG is merging some of its Latin America wealth-management regions in a restructuring that will shift resources and cut costs in a key growth area for the Swiss bank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse Group AG is merging some of its Latin America wealth-management regions in a restructuring that will shift resources and cut costs in a key growth area for the Swiss bank.

The bank's "Andean" group of clients from Peru to the Caribbean will be split, with some countries reassigned to the Mexico & Central America region and the rest to a South American grouping excluding Brazil.

"We have reviewed our operational set-up in Latin America to optimise our service delivery for our clients," Jorge Fernandez Amann, head of Latin America for the international wealth management division, said in a statement. He said the region was of "strategic importance" to the Swiss bank.

The international wealth arm, led by Philipp Wehle since last year, is seeking to boost revenues from the ultra-rich. Wehle has been reducing the number of regional reports to undo a structure created by his predecessor, though Fernandez Amann's region had previously been left intact. Fernandez Amann, who is based in Zurich, has headed Credit Suisse's Latin American operations, excluding Brazil, since he was promoted in a regional shakeup in August 2018.

As part of the changes, Daniel Clavijo, a managing director who headed the Andean region, is leaving, a bank spokesperson said in response to a request from Bloomberg News.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

NEW HIRES

Fernandez Amann's new hires to service Latin America's wealthiest families include a group lured from bigger rival UBS Group AG. That Zurich-based team, led by Vicente Cresto and five senior wealth managers, will join in December and report to Fernandez Amann and Marcello Chilov, Credit Suisse's head of Brazil wealth management, according to an internal memo that was confirmed by the bank. The hires were first reported by Finews.

Chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein announced his first major revamp of the Swiss lender at the end of July. Credit Suisse is merging its advisory and its trading business into a single division, led by global markets head Brian Chin, while also pressing ahead with cost savings across risk and compliance functions and embarking on a review of the asset management unit.

The international wealth management unit is targeting gross savings of 80 million Swiss francs (S$118.3 million) in 2021, although 50 million of those savings are expected to come from asset management, where the bank has begun shuttering funds and laying off employees at its alternative asset business. Several of the strategies struggled to perform in the volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UOB, Vietnam's Foreign Investment Agency secure over S$3b of direct investments into country

Q3 profit for Malaysia's top banks falls as pandemic takes toll

Who will miss the coins when they're gone?

Q3 profit for Malaysia's top banks falls as pandemic takes toll

ECB signals bank dividend ban could be cautiously lifted in 2021

UOB and Vietnam's Foreign Investment Agency secure more than S$3 billion FDI

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 28, 2020 09:16 AM
Consumer

Black Friday gets busted by Covid-19 in sign of retail's future

[NEW YORK] Black Friday - once the ultimate US shopping day - is being disrupted like so much else in these Covid-19...

Nov 28, 2020 08:46 AM
Government & Economy

UK's strict Covid-19 tiers system to remain in place until Easter Monday

[BENGALURU] United Kingdom's strict Covid-19 tiers system are expected to be in place until Easter Monday, the Sun...

Nov 28, 2020 08:30 AM
Transport

US finalises new rules sought by airlines on consumer protections

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Friday said it would add new procedural hurdles before the...

Nov 28, 2020 08:22 AM
Transport

US agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

[WASHINGTON] The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened a formal...

Nov 28, 2020 07:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were mixed on Friday but posted a fourth straight week of gains ahead of an Opec+ meeting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending November rally

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for