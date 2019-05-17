You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sets up family office services unit for Greater China's rich

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 10:27 AM

lwx_Credit Suisse_170519_95.jpg
Credit Suisse Group has established a unit focusing on so-called family office services in Greater China, as demand continues to surge among rich Asians wanting to set up private investment vehicles and plan for business succession.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group has established a unit focusing on so-called family office services in Greater China, as demand continues to surge among rich Asians wanting to set up private investment vehicles and plan for business succession.

The Swiss private bank has appointed Tan Mae Shen, senior specialist for family office services in Asia Pacific, to provide coverage for clients in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong, Credit Suisse said in a statement on Friday.

Ms Tan, who will be based in Hong Kong as head of the wealth planning services unit, joined Credit Suisse in 2017 and previously worked with business families across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, China and the Middle East.

As rich Asians target greater investment diversification and as business owners hand over to successors, family offices are sprouting up in regional financial hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They offer a one-stop solution to managing the wealth of the rich, including investments, charitable giving, taxation and wealth transfer.

Asian family offices are evolving from being just investment-focused to offering a platform for dispute resolution and succession planning, as a new generation of family-owned businesses expand into newer areas.

Asia Pacific had 814 billionaires at the end of 2017, accounting for 38 per cent of the global billionaire population, with China minting two new billionaires every week, a report by UBS and PwC showed last year.

As wealth in Greater China continues to grow, the number of clients seeking family office services has increased significantly in recent years, Credit Suisse's head of private banking for North Asia Francois Monnet said in the statement.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China to step up efforts to tackle hidden debt: China Daily

A Cornell crypto professor is launching his own coin

Yale investing chief David Swensen tops university pay at US$4.7m

Rapper to address 1MDB-linked charges on new 'Elon Musk' EP

US-based equity funds post US$12 billion outflows amid US-China trade tensions

Debt bubbles could burst as economies slow, threatening stability, bankers warn

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

May 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, China Everbright Water, Wing Tai, FLT, Banyan Tree

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT oversubscribed placement raises S$369.6m at top end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening