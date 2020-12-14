Credit Suisse wealth management growth to remain robust

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CREDIT Suisse's business model has proved to be resilient through the Covid-19 crisis, and growth in its global wealth management business remains "very robust", the bank's group chief executive Thomas Gottstein told The Business Times.
Mr Gottstein, who was recently in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes