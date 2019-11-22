You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Crypto bourse Binance says no China office amid raid rumours

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 3:39 PM

AK_bns_2211.jpg
Binance Holdings Ltd, operator of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it doesn't have any "fixed offices in Shanghai or China" amid rumours that police raided the facilities in the nation's biggest city.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PORTLAND] Binance Holdings Ltd, operator of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it doesn't have any "fixed offices in Shanghai or China" amid rumours that police raided the facilities in the nation's biggest city.

"Any reports of a police raid are false," a spokesman for Malta-based Binance said in an email. "We do not have an office in Shanghai."

The speculation, being spread on Twitter, is likely partly responsible for Bitcoin's drop of as much as 8.4 per cent on Thursday, according to Nic Carter, co-founder of researcher Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin broke below US$8,000 on Thursday for the first time in nearly a month as its seven-day selloff continued. The coin also slipped beyond its 200-day moving average line, an event considered to be a sell signal by some analysts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While China as recently as last month said it may start to embrace the blockchain technology that supports cryptocurrencies, it has since taken steps to curb trading. Watchdogs in Shanghai, for instance, issued notices calling for a cleanup of companies involved in trading of digital assets, while one in Beijing warned against illegal exchange operations.

SEE ALSO

ICE to launch Bitcoin futures contract in Singapore on Dec 9

Binance doesn't have offices in China, and its team - distributed through more than 40 countries - works from home, cafes or out of WeWork, the spokesman said.

CEO Zhao Changpeng said on Twitter there was "no police, no raid, no office".

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Private banker focused on billionaires on London hiring spree, eyes Singapore

ICE to launch Bitcoin futures contract in Singapore on Dec 9

Tycoon Richard Li's FWD ramps up US dollar bond sales amid expansion

Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: report

Thai bank targets US$1b spinoff among its fintech units

What is sustainable finance? That's a US$4t question for investors

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 04:11 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher on Sino-US trade deal optimism; HK uncertainty caps gains

[SEOUL] South Korean shares snapped four days of losses on Friday, as China's remarks raised hopes for a preliminary...

Nov 22, 2019 04:04 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares lifted by energy and miners; NZ slips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares finished firmer on Friday, helped by energy and mining stock gains but worries about...

Nov 22, 2019 03:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas says will not participate in Aramco IPO

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state energy company Petronas will not participate in Saudi Aramco's initial public...

Nov 22, 2019 03:10 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose on Friday as investors snapped up bargains after a three-day losing streak, while closely...

Nov 22, 2019 03:07 PM
Real Estate

Fragrance Group to preview Urban Treasures on Nov 23; prices start from S$845,000

THE public preview of Urban Treasures, the newest residential project by Fragrance Group, will take place on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly