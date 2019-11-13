You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Crypto data tracker eyes fighting fake trading volume

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 2:03 PM

rk_bitcoin_131119.jpg
One of the leading data tracking services for cryptocurrencies has come up with a new metric that it says will better reflect real trading activity in an industry notorious for suspect volume figures.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] One of the leading data tracking services for cryptocurrencies has come up with a new metric that it says will better reflect real trading activity in an industry notorious for suspect volume figures.

CoinMarketCap's Liquidity metric went live on Tuesday, and will serve as the default barometer for ranking currency pairs and exchanges on the website, it said in a statement. The new metric draws on a wide range of factors such as order sizes and distance from the mid price. Calculations are made by polling the market pair at random intervals over a 24-hour period and averaging the result, which is measured in dollars.

CoinMarketCap, which was founded in 2013 and is one of the top sites for tracking crypto prices, hopes this methodology will help users better identify the most liquid markets for the more than 3,000 crypto assets listed on its website.

For one thing, an order that deviates significantly from the mid price on a marketplace is likely to be placed by the exchange operator itself to boost volumes, and thereby will be given a much lesser weighting when producing the Liquidity scoring, according to CoinMarketCap chief strategy officer Carylyne Chan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"When people are inflating their volumes, they are basically inserting orders into the order book, so they buy and sell to themselves," Ms Chan said. "What we are trying to do here is to counter that."

SEE ALSO

Podcast Ep 4: SFF x Switch 2019: Deciphering crypto

The divergence is obvious. When it comes to reported volume, Singapore-based platform CoinBene was the top ranking exchange during the 24 hours through 7pm local time on Nov 10, with US$1.2 billion worth of trades, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. But when using the Liquidity metric, Malta-based Binance was the No1 exchange during the same period, with just half of the reported trades.

Crypto exchanges are generally subject to much less oversight compared with bourse peers in traditional assets. In a report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in March, fund manager Bitwise asserted that 95 per cent of all Bitcoin trading volume tracked by CoinMarketCap is fake.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

MAS to restart e-KYC project

PBOC wants 'controllable anonymity' in China's digital currency

Hong Kong banks tell staff: cancel meetings, watch family, be safe

MAS co-creates framework with financial sector for responsible use of AI

HSBC to explore using distributed ledger technology in Asia's bond markets

Razer still 'exploring' Singapore digibank route: CEO

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as investors await Fed remarks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as cautious investors awaited remarks by the US Federal Reserve chief...

Nov 13, 2019 02:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

China Sinopec plans 100-barge fleet to ship cleaner marine fuel: source

[SINGAPORE] China's Sinopec Corp plans to build a fleet of 100 barges over the next three years to supply marine...

Nov 13, 2019 02:00 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS to restart e-KYC project

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will restart its effort to launch a centralised electronic know-your-...

Nov 13, 2019 01:59 PM
Banking & Finance

PBOC wants 'controllable anonymity' in China's digital currency

[SINGAPORE] China wants to balance functionality with concerns about anonymity as it works towards launching a...

Nov 13, 2019 01:29 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.64% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon weaker, with the Straits Times Index down 0.64 per cent or...

UPDATED 35 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly