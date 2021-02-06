Crypto farm's power tussle with landlord over electricity use ends up in Singapore court

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE buzz behind crypto currencies has charged up a lawsuit in Singapore. A crypto mining firm has claimed that its landlord's interference with the electricity supply led to trading losses in crypto currencies, with the suit throwing up the question of how such losses can be...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes