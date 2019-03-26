You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Crypto mining giant Bitmain lets Hong Kong IPO application lapse

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 3:19 PM

[HONG KONG] Bitmain Technologies Ltd, the world's biggest producer of cryptocurrency mining chips, has let its application for Hong Kong initial public offering lapse.

The virtual currency mining firm's listing application, which was initially filed in September, expired on Tuesday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange's website. The Beijing-based company was targeting to raise as much as US$3 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.

"We do recognise that despite the huge potential of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, it remains a relatively young industry which is proving its value," Bitmain said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday. "We hope regulatory authorities, media and the general public can be more inclusive to this young industry."

The company will restart the listing application work at an appropriate time in the future, according to the statement. Bitmain also named Haichao Wang as its new chief executive officer, while co-founders Micree Zhan and Jihan Wu will remain directors of the company, Tuesday's statement shows.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bitmain is the second crypto hardware firm to face hurdles in pursing a listing in Hong Kong as a fall in the price of Bitcoin makes it more difficult for the industry to attract stock-market investors. The city's stock exchange and market regulators consider IPOs by cryptocurrency firms to be "premature" until a proper regulatory framework is in place, the South China Morning Post reported in December, citing unidentified people.

Canaan Inc, a smaller rival to Bitmain, is considering selling shares in the US after its Hong Kong IPO application expired, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Ebang International Holdings Inc, the smallest of the three, is still pursing a Hong Kong listing.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Investment group Capital C Corp appoints COO in Singapore

Australian, New Zealand dollars bounce, bonds take a breather

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

Sterling falls as May admits she is still short of support for Brexit vote

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
4 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
5 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sysma unit bags S$20m Nassim Road bungalow contract

Mar 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening