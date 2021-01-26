You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Current cryptocurrencies unlikely to last: Bank of England governor

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 7:04 AM

nz_bitcoin_260139.jpg
No existing cryptocurrency has a structure that is likely to allow it to work as a means of payment over the long term, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told an online forum hosted by the Davos-based World Economic Forum on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] No existing cryptocurrency has a structure that is likely to allow it to work as a means of payment over the long term, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told an online forum hosted by the Davos-based World Economic Forum on Monday.

"Have we landed on what I would call the design, governance and arrangements for what I might call a lasting digital currency? No, I don't think we're there yet, honestly. I don't think cryptocurrencies as originally formulated are it," he said.

Bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency, hit a record high of US$42,000 on Jan 8 and sank as low as US$28,800 last week, far greater volatility than is found with normal currencies.

"The whole question of people having assurance that their payments will be made in something with stable value ... ultimately links bank to what we call fiat currency, which has a link to the state," Mr Bailey said.

The BoE, like the European Central Bank, is looking at the feasibility of issuing its own digital currency.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This would allow people to make sterling electronic payments without involving banks, as is currently possible with banknotes, and would in theory help avoid the volatility that renders bitcoin impractical for commerce.

Mr Bailey said the appropriate level of privacy for digital currencies was likely to be hotly debated and was potentially underrated as a challenge in setting one up.

"This is a big one that is coming on to the landscape, the whole question of a privacy standard for transactions made in any form of digital currency, and where the public interest lies," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Robo-advisers diverge on regulatory risk in China tech exposure

European banks set to trail Wall Street as provisions swell

Global life insurers impose curbs as worries rise over long-term pandemic risks

Deutsche Bank conducting internal investigation on sales of investment banking products

Top hedge funds earned US$63.5b in 2020, highest in decade: LCH data

Bitcoin's return to US$40,000 in doubt as flows to key fund slow

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

[WASHINGTON] The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the US Department of the...

Jan 26, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Italy PM to quit on Tuesday, seeking new government

[ROME] Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced he will resign on Tuesday, in what media reports said was an...

Jan 26, 2021 07:00 AM
Technology

Twitter unveils 'community-driven' effort to fight misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter announced a new initiative on Monday to enlist users to flag misinformation on its platform...

Jan 26, 2021 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Rich and poor vaccine divide worsening, warns WHO

[GENEVA] The Covid-19 vaccine divide between rich and poor nations is worsening by the day, the World Health...

Jan 26, 2021 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

[WASHINGTON] US biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday said lab studies showed its Covid-19 vaccine remains effective...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Grab picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for US IPO: sources

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for