CROWDFUNDING

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20210108_VICOASSETSXH8U_4398373.jpg
Mr Lim left CoAssets in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences with company founders Getty Goh (above) and Seh Huan Kiat.

Singapore

SINGAPORE-BASED crowdfunding platform CA Funding - formerly known as CoAssets - has thrown in the towel and is in the process of winding down, but there is no sign it is a harbinger of the collapse of others in the peer-to-peer lending space, said industry watchers.

Still...

