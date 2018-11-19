You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Danske Bank whistleblower tells Danish lawmkers his warnings were not heeded

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 6:38 PM

doc72u0qnfpq841b0gni24i_doc72u0a1lq8158ygis2i3.jpg
The whistleblower who helped reveal 200 billion euro (S$313.2 billion) in money laundering involving Danske Bank told the Danish parliament on Monday that the bank's management had not taken his warnings seriously.
REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] The whistleblower who helped reveal 200 billion euro (S$313.2 billion) in money laundering involving Danske Bank told the Danish parliament on Monday that the bank's management had not taken his warnings seriously.

Suspicious payments through Danske Bank's Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015 have cost the chief executive and chairman of Denmark's largest lender their jobs, sparking inquiries in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States.

Howard Wilkinson, the head of the bank's trading unit in the Baltics from 2007 to 2014, told the parliament that it became clear in April 2014 that Danske Bank's management did not take his reports on money laundering seriously.

Danske Bank has acknowledged that its money laundering controls in Estonia were insufficient, but in a report issued in September it said the board, the chairman and the chief executive had not breached their legal obligations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The scandal has unravelled at the same time as a major government tax scandal and a fraud case in the ministry for social affairs, undermining confidence in once trusted institutions and sparking calls for action from lawmakers.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

CIMB makes new management appointments

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

BlackRock is said to weigh setting up mutual-funds unit in China

South-east Asia venture capital, private equity deal value to hit US$70b by 2024: report

US dollar pauses as Federal Reserve officials caution about global growth, yen firms

Chinese lenders, insurers must support small and private firms: regulator

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

file6xoyym6b38xudvpz8l6.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening