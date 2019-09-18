You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS aims to double Thai wealth business by 2023

Wed, Sep 18, 2019 - 2:33 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Image 2.jpg
DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) chief executive Pattera Dilokrungthirapop (left) and Sim S Lim (right), DBS Bank group head of wealth management and consumer banking, at the partnership launch between both entities.
PHOTO: DBS

DBS Bank on Wednesday said that DBS Private Bank and brokerage DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) are partnering to double wealth assets managed in Thailand to S$8 billion from S$4 billion by 2023.

This is in order to tap Thailand’s "growing pool" of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) looking to diversify their portfolios, said the bank. In order to further cater to demand, DBS also plans to double its number of wealth relationship managers in Thailand by 2023.

Through the partnership, the bank looks to provide Thai wealth clients with an integrated onshore and offshore wealth management proposition.

DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) will bring its onshore offering across funds, equities, structured notes and bonds, as well as strong Thai market advisory, said the bank. Meanwhile, DBS Private Bank will provide global wealth expertise, its Asian network as well as offshore wealth management solutions and platform, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This will be delivered to clients via their relationship managers who serve as a single point of contact, and will allow clients to access and manage their investments in one place. Currently, investors need to go to separate entities – one for onshore and another for offshore – for their investment needs.

Sim S Lim, DBS Bank group head of wealth management and consumer banking, said the partnership represents the bank’s commitment to growing its Thailand business.

"We believe the Thai wealth market holds immense potential, having witnessed Thai investors' growing sophistication and receptiveness to investment ideas, and the Bank of Thailand’s encouraging regulatory stance towards offshore investments," Mr Lim said.

DBS Vickers Securities (Thailand) chief executive Pattera Dilokrungthirapop said HNWIs in Thailand are "relatively conservative" with offshore investments. However, this is beginning to change.

"As their personal wealth grows, we’re seeing corresponding demand for holistic wealth management services and global investment strategies," she said.

Banking & Finance

Singapore mutual funds charge higher fees than global average: Morningstar

Big banks score win as US regulator proposes easing post-crisis derivatives rules

Federal Reserve signals rate cut as market odds fluctuate

New York Federal Reserve steps into market to move interest rates

Getting to grips with Singapore's tax profile

China stocks fall, yuan loses steam as central bank holds loan rate

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

nz_celinetang_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Securities watchdog looking into billionaire couple's purchase of Chip Eng Seng shares

nz_peklianguan_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director in CPIB probe

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_mapletree_180955.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust raises S$400m through oversubscribed private placement

nz_elderly_180931.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: study

Sep 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Accrelist

nz_sgx_180919.jpg
Sep 18, 2019
Real Estate

HK turmoil: SGX-listed hospitality, retail, F&B firms to feel bigger impact

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly