DBS and Food Bank to create app to streamline food donations

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DBS is partnering The Food Bank Singapore to develop an app that will address food gaps for the vulnerable by facilitating greater coordination and targeted support, the lender said on Thursday.
It is financing the development of the app, which is expected to launch in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes