DBS and Food Bank to create app to streamline food donations

This puts donors, social service bodies and logistics providers on one platform for faster delivery to the needy
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200605_DBS_4136534.jpg
DBS staff packing food at The Food Bank Singapore's warehouse. With the new app, organisations can submit requests to donors in real time.
PHOTO: DBS

Singapore

DBS is partnering The Food Bank Singapore to develop an app that will address food gaps for the vulnerable by facilitating greater coordination and targeted support, the lender said on Thursday.

It is financing the development of the app, which is expected to launch in...

