DBS chief information officer David Gledhill to depart bank

DBS' chief information officer and group head of technology and operations David Gledhill is departing the bank to return to the UK.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday evening, Mr Gledhill said he had announced his retirement from DBS earlier in the day. The 57-year-old is a British citizen, according to his bio posted on DBS' website.

"We understand many have been speculating on 'Glexit'," he wrote. "After 29 years in Asia and 11 years at DBS, we decided it's finally time to move on and replant our roots back in the UK. So, after almost two years of planning, today we announced my retirement from DBS, and the packers moved in at home."

Mr Gledhill's departure was confirmed by DBS, and his retirement will be effective Aug 1. DBS said he will be returning to the UK to settle down close to his family. He will be succeeded by Jimmy Ng, who has been deputy group head of technology and operations at DBS since January 2018.

Calling it a "soft Glexit", Mr Gledhill said he will be staying connected with DBS in a part-time advisory role. He will also be back in Singapore with SIA every three months. He is an independent director with the Singapore carrier.

Prior to joining DBS in 2008, Mr Gledhill worked 20 years at JPMorgan, holding senior regional positions in technology and operations.

DBS told The Business Times that Mr Gledhill has been a leading figure in DBS' transformation. This is both in respect of technology – standardising the bank's systems, creating reliability and resilience and most recently, taking DBS down the path of agile and cloud – and also in respect of the bank's culture, a spokesman said.

Mr Ng joined DBS in 2009. An information systems graduate by training, Mr Ng started his career briefly as a system analyst in Singtel before joining the technology audit function in JPMorgan. He subsequently worked in various functions including operations, risk management and product control at the US bank.

"Jimmy has been able to leverage technology as a force multiplier in the various roles since joining DBS consumer banking operations in 2009 and subsequently group audit in October 2012," said the DBS spokesman.

In his new capacity as group head of technology and operations, Mr Ng will also be appointed a member of the group executive committee.