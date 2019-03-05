DBS India to set up 100 branches, kiosks

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DBS Bank, announcing the launch of its locally incorporated subsidiary, DBS Bank India (DBIL) on Monday, said that its wholly-owned Indian unit plans to establish more than 100 customer touchpoints - a mix of branches and kiosks - across 25 cities in the next 12 to 18 months.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg