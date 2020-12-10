You are here

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 6:18 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

DBS on Thursday announced that it will set up a digital exchange, which includes a cryptocurrency trading platform that will launch from next week.

The platform will facilitate trading between four fiat currencies - the Singapore dollar, US dollar, Hong Kong dollar and Japanese yen - and four established cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash and XRP.

The members-only exchange, accessible by institutional and accredited investors, will also include a platform for the issuance and trading of tokenised assets and provision of digital custodial services.

The platform for security token offerings is expected to launch by the first quarter of next year.

The bank's announcement follows in-principle approval given by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for the exchange, allowing it to operate organised markets for assets such as shares, bonds and private equity funds.

The DBS Digital Exchange will operate as a subsidiary of the banking group, with DBS holding a 90 per cent stake and the Singapore Exchange holding the remaining 10 per cent.

It will be led by Lim Meng Wee, who has spent over a decade at the Singapore Exchange and helmed various senior roles in several broker-dealer firms across Asia.

In a media briefing on Thursday, DBS group chief executive Piyush Gupta noted that the rapid pace of asset digitalisation provides opportunities to reshape capital markets.

"For Singapore to become even more competitive as a global financial hub, we have to prepare ourselves to welcome the mainstream adoption of digital assets and currency trading," he said.

The global daily trading value on the world's digital exchanges ranged from US$50 billion to US$100 billion in 2019, according to crypto market tracking app CoinMarketCap.

"Leveraging the power and strength of DBS Bank allows us to build volume, liquidity and scale in this exchange, in a manner other bespoke exchanges find difficult to do," Mr Gupta said.

DBS created a stir in October when a Web page for the said digital exchange was unintentionally made public, but later taken down. The bank had then said that it was still seeking regulatory nod for the initiative.

