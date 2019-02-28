You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS launches robo-investment platform to woo non-investors

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 7:33 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

IN a bid to convince customers to overcome their inertia for investing, DBS has launched a platform that combines robo-investment and the expertise of portfolio managers.

Based on their risk appetite and requirements, investors can choose from two portfolios. The Global Portfolio offers a minimum investment amount of S$1,000 and a flat management fee of 0.75 per cent per annum, with access to 700 to 1,000 securities.

The Global Portfolio Plus requires a S$10,000 minimum investment and a tiered management fee of 0.75 per cent to 0.85 per cent per annum, depending on portfolio value. It allows access to 1,300 securities and is "tactically adjusted to capitalise on market movements".

Both choices come with no sales charge, platform fee and lock-in period, and are available in three different risk levels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The investment platform, called DBS digiPortfolio, taps a team of portfolio managers previously accessible only to private banking clients, said DBS. The team curates the portfolios available on the platform, monitors the market regularly and initiates rebalancing where necessary.

Meanwhile, robo-technology automates processes such as back-testing, rebalancing and monitoring as well as displaying all trade activities.

digiPortfolio was developed in partnership with Hong Kong-based robo-advice startup Quantifeed. It was made available on Monday to DBS Treasures clients, who have assets under management (AUM) of S$350,000 and above. It will be rolled out to all retail investors by the end of 2019.

Banking & Finance

UOB, OctoRocket tie up to provide SME loans across Asean

Malaysia's CIMB logs 5.4% bump in Q4 profit on commercial banking boost

Industry body unveils fintech accelerator and mentorship programme for asset managers

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

Bank of Korea holds rates as growth risks rise, to sit tight for while

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

doc749w9rhv2x0a88rd5ek_doc744s8hujoerqmtqvp34.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

clementi-ave1-location-map.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening