DBS, POSB to provide instant approvals for credit cards, credit line

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DBS Bank has launched an online application service that will allow it to provide new-to-bank and existing customers instant approval for DBS/POSB credit card applications, as well as enable customers to open a DBS Cashline immediately.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg