You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS, POSB to provide instant approvals for credit cards, credit line

Wed, Oct 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Singapore

DBS Bank has launched an online application service that will allow it to provide new-to-bank and existing customers instant approval for DBS/POSB credit card applications, as well as enable customers to open a DBS Cashline immediately.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Singapore Q3 bond market stuns with quadrupling of issue value

TransferWise to ride open-payment rails to quicken transactions

Singapore's new fund structure a step in right direction

Singtel launches network for roaming mobile wallets in Asia

Slow payments on the rise in Q3, retail sector sees highest jump in over six years

Australia's competition watchdog opens inquiry into forex services

Editor's Choice

Oct 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore Q3 bond market stuns with quadrupling of issue value

BT_20181003_JLTWISE_3579439.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

TransferWise to ride open-payment rails to quicken transactions

BT_20181003_JQFB3_3579391.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Startups

Facebook, IMDA start accelerator for data startups

Most Read

1 French transport group trains its sights on Singapore MRT, public bus services
2 Hyflux case cited to show benefits of new insolvency, restructuring law
3 New framework to take Singapore funds industry to new level
4 GCB deals hit S$220m in third quarter
5 Phillip Capital offers new ETF for income investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Oct 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore Q3 bond market stuns with quadrupling of issue value

BT_20181003_JLTWISE_3579439.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

TransferWise to ride open-payment rails to quicken transactions

BT_20181003_JQFB3_3579391.jpg
Oct 3, 2018
Startups

Facebook, IMDA start accelerator for data startups

Oct 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore's new fund structure a step in right direction

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening