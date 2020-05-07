You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS prices Singapore's first notes referencing Sora benchmark

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Singapore

DBS Bank has priced floating-rate notes with the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) as the reference rate for the calculation of interest - said to be an industry first.

The issue of S$20 million floating-rate notes, due 2021 with a one-year tenor, comes under its US...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UOB's Q1 net profit falls 19% on lower margin, rising impairment

Singapore digibank hopefuls staying the course amid pandemic

HSBC targets Singapore oil trader as loan concerns escalate

Bond-buying risks could outweigh rewards for emerging market central banks

Jack Ma's online bank plans lending spree of 2 trillion yuan

Credit Suisse staff told to expect return to work in phases

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls dive by a record 20.2 million

[WASHINGTON] US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures...

May 7, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

[ZURICH] The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown...

May 6, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

Cedele, Goodman Environmental Group fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures

[SINGAPORE] Two companies have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at the workplace, as the...

May 6, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing S'pore's death toll to 20

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (May 6) that two more people have died from complications...

May 6, 2020 11:12 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit Q1 DPU down 13.5% to 1.86 S'pore cts

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.86 Singapore cents for the three...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.