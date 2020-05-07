DBS prices Singapore's first notes referencing Sora benchmark

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DBS Bank has priced floating-rate notes with the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) as the reference rate for the calculation of interest - said to be an industry first.
The issue of S$20 million floating-rate notes, due 2021 with a one-year tenor, comes under its US...
