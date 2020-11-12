You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS Private Bank sees strong demand for family-office services

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 5:30 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

DBS Private Bank (PB) is recording a strong response to its family-office services as the pandemic drives greater awareness of the need for wealth structuring, tax planning and philanthropic outreach.

Since the unit was established last year, the number of these privately held companies managing the wealth and investments of wealthy families which it has helped set up has more than doubled; assets under management (AUM) has grown by 40 per cent.

Lee Woon Shiu, DBS PB regional head of wealth planning, family office and insurance solutions, said the unit expects a compound annual growth of 20 per cent in family-office AUM over the next three to five years, and that the pace of growth would typically be more rapid at the start.

"But we're confident in what we've established, have a strong pipeline and are well-placed to maintain this growth trajectory.

"Despite our being a new entrant, we're very well received by the market and by our stakeholders. We're seeing a lot of enquiries, not just from Singapore, but from esteemed advisers in the family-office space who reached out to us from the west ... to enquire about the single family-office landscape and the options available to them in Singapore."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The family offices that DBS PB has helped to establish have on average assets of around US$150 million.

Mr Lee said Singapore's response to Covid-19 has burnished its standing and reputation as a wealth-management hub. "Through the pandemic, we've seen rising interest from the east and west. We saw families particularly pivoting to Singapore, which is seen as a safe pair of hands and a gateway to Asia's opportunities.

"Singapore's handling of the pandemic was seen to demonstrate qualities such as transparency and tenacity, and was viewed as a candid way of dealing with problems as they arise, instead of sweeping them under the carpet. Families, especially those of ultra-high net worth, appreciate the certainty and transparency."

Confidence in the rule of law and a business-friendly regime are other factors. Mr Lee said families were also surprised at the speed and commitment of the authorities to developing Singapore as a choice destination for family offices.

There are a number of tax incentives, for instance, which give specified income from certain designated investments tax holidays.

Earlier this year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) launched the Variable Capital Companies (VCC) framework, which may be suitable for single family offices seeking multi-family office solutions.

Wealthy families in Europe and the US are acutely aware that governments in the west may seek to raise wealth, inheritance and estate taxes as a means of funding the multi-billion dollar stimulus and measures that have been rolled out to support economies through the pandemic.

Globally, around US$15 trillion of wealth generated is expected to be transferred to the next generation in the next decade, with Asia accounting for US$2 trillion.

DBS PB will on Thursday host a webinar for clients, during which it will launch a publication produced jointly with the Economist Intelligence Unit: "The Family Office Boom - Contrast between East & West". Among others, the study seeks to shed light on a number of issues, such as cultural differences between the east and west in family office structure and approach, and east-west distinctions in succession planning.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 12:33 AM
Transport

American Airlines to restart flights to China, bringing US weekly total to 10

[NEW YORK] American Airlines is set to restart flights to China in coming days, lifting the total number of US...

Nov 12, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition quits en masse to protest new China powers

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's opposition bloc resigned en masse on Wednesday after China moved to disqualify lawmakers who...

Nov 11, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should...

Nov 11, 2020 11:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO open to deals as bank mergers accelerate

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said the bank will consider potential acquisition...

Nov 11, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Lower import duties in China help Best World's bottom line in Q3

SKINCARE products firm Best World International on Wednesday posted a 13.7 per cent increase in its third-quarter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for