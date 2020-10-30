You are here

INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING

DBS sees shades of 'green premium' in Asian project bonds

Also fuelling demand is the rising awareness of sustainability impact on green project bonds
Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
While the market is hungry for more investment-grade green project bonds, there remains a supply-demand mismatch in the region.
"This is a developing space. The markets are still learning how to fine-tune the bond structures and their pricing (in line with the) stage of development in Asia." - Mr Lee.

Singapore

AS Asia's massive infrastructure needs continue to grow, it is clear that traditional bank debt alone is not enough to plug the widening gaps.

And the need for over US$26 trillion in infrastructure investments until 2030 has sparked the revival of project bonds in capital...

