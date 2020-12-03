DBS, StanChart slash savings rates further

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DBS and Standard Chartered (StanChart) will again slash rates on their respective savings accounts from Jan 1, 2021 on the back of a grim interest rate environment.
The interest rate for StanChart's popular Jumpstart savings account will be lowered to 0.4 per cent per...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes