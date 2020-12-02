You are here

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 12:15 PM
StanChart is lowering the interest rate for its Jumpstart savings account while DBS cuts rates for its DBS Multiplier account.
DBS and Standard Chartered (StanChart) will again slash rates on their respective savings accounts from Jan 1, 2021 on the back of a grim interest rate environment.

The interest rate for StanChart's popular Jumpstart savings account will be lowered to 0.4 per cent per annum for the first...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for