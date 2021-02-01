You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

file7d281iv2znmmo3i8j5c.jpg
DBS will double its recruitment of financial planning advisers by the end of this year, by hiring over 650 wealth planning managers and insurance consultants.
PHOTO: REUTERS

DBS will double its recruitment of financial planning advisers by the end of this year, by hiring over 650 wealth planning managers and insurance consultants - a new, self-employed role that the bank is rolling out with insurer Manulife Singapore.

These insurance consultants will have the independence and flexible hours of financial advisers and insurance agents, and also be able to access resources similar to those provided to full-time wealth planning managers, DBS said in a press statement on Monday.

This includes the use of financial planning tools, training programmes, and the ability to leverage DBS's broad customer base, as well as access to meeting spaces in bank branches. Consultants will also be able to leverage insights from the bank's digital advisory tool, the NAV Planner, with customers' consent.

According to DBS's website, insurance consultants will be self-employed and paid by commission, with no base salary.

Brandon Lam, who leads the bank's financial solutions management group in Singapore, said: "With 2020 behind us, we hope to help hasten our nation's road to recovery by creating new roles that support our local workforce and address the growing preference for work flexibility."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Stressing the importance of financial planning, he cited the bank's research which showed that 64 per cent of individuals who experienced a significant fall in income had less than three months of emergency funds.

Manulife Asia's chief bancassurance officer Jonathan Yen said the partnership with DBS is a response to customers' changing needs.

"The events of the past year have revolutionised traditional ways of working and accelerated digital adoption. We have witnessed first-hand that the way customers want to interact with us is changing and we need to keep pace with that," he said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Wealth management platform Finnomena, Franklin Templeton to bring investment solutions to Thai investors

China solar unit defaults on US$500m amid 700% rally

HSBC expands regional wealth management footprint with new private bank in Thailand

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

UOB Kay Hian, ECXX jointly offer Securitised Token Offerings

GameStop: Two US senators call for Wall Street reform

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 02:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors bought on dips following recent declines, with investors...

Feb 1, 2021 02:02 PM
Consumer

SPH, GfK introduce single-source media measurement in Singapore with new study

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has partnered market research company GfK to conduct a new biennial study on media...

Feb 1, 2021 01:51 PM
Government & Economy

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

PENALTIES for the unauthorised use or disclosure of personal contact tracing data will be more severe than in...

Feb 1, 2021 01:41 PM
Garage

Grab closes upsized US$2b term loan facility

SOUTH-EAST Asian ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings announced on Monday that it has closed a US$2 billion loan...

Feb 1, 2021 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccines: Singaporeans travelling can't jump queue due to limited supply

SINGAPOREANS who are travelling overseas would not be able to receive early vaccination as the Covid-19 vaccines are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

Pro-democracy tycoon in landmark challenge to Hong Kong security law

Razer to hire for about 1,000 roles in new South-east Asia HQ, CEO says

UK trains volunteer vaccine army in Covid inoculation race

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for