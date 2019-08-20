DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

SINGAPORE electronic payment network Nets has appointed DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon to its board of directors, effective Aug 13.

He replaces Tan Su Shan as representative to the board. Ms Tan, who is group head of institutional banking at DBS, was both a board member and former Net’s chairman, Nets said on Tuesday.

As DBS Singapore country head, Mr Shee is responsible for the bank’s Singapore franchise. He has 25 years of experience in the banking industry and has held senior positions in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Prior to his current role, he was head of group strategy and planning in DBS.

Mr Shee said: "Over the past few years, Nets has made significant strides in advancing Singapore’s Smart Nation vision and I look forward to contributing towards this journey."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Nets CEO Jeffrey Goh added: "We welcome Mr Shee to our board. His wealth of experience in the SME (small and medium enterprises) and international banking will be invaluable to Nets, as we continue to strengthen our electronic payments in the SME market and ties with international partners."