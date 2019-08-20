You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 1:29 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Shee Tse Koon DBS0001_2x.jpg
Nets has appointed DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon to its board of directors, effective Aug 13.
PHOTO: DBS

SINGAPORE electronic payment network Nets has appointed DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon to its board of directors, effective Aug 13.

He replaces Tan Su Shan as representative to the board. Ms Tan, who is group head of institutional banking at DBS, was both a board member and former Net’s chairman, Nets said on Tuesday.

As DBS Singapore country head, Mr Shee is responsible for the bank’s Singapore franchise. He has 25 years of experience in the banking industry and has held senior positions in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Prior to his current role, he was head of group strategy and planning in DBS.

Mr Shee said: "Over the past few years, Nets has made significant strides in advancing Singapore’s Smart Nation vision and I look forward to contributing towards this journey."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nets CEO Jeffrey Goh added: "We welcome Mr Shee to our board. His wealth of experience in the SME (small and medium enterprises) and international banking will be invaluable to Nets, as we continue to strengthen our electronic payments in the SME market and ties with international partners." 

 

Banking & Finance

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

HNA Group repays dollar bond after missing yuan note payment

China sets new lending reference rate slightly lower on first day

US dollar near 3-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields

South Korea may consider easing share buy-back rules

Visa critical of India's move towards no-fee debit card transactions

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_carrielam_200835.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says she hopes non-violent protest puts city on road to peace

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Aug 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HMI, Figtree Holdings, Hong Leong Asia, RE&S Holdings, PS Group

BankofSpore_KelvinTeo_2019.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly