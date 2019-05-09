You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank bosses set to face angry shareholders

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 11:01 PM

doc759yysp4khv11egnlb1c_doc70dr70rvohkr59aaez.jpg
Deutsche Bank executives face angry shareholders at an annual general meeting on May 23 when their names could be added to a growing list of top managers denied investor backing, according to media reports and insiders.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank executives face angry shareholders at an annual general meeting on May 23 when their names could be added to a growing list of top managers denied investor backing, according to media reports and insiders.

Around 5,000 of the financial firm's owners are expected in a fortnight at the Frankfurt gathering which regularly sees small shareholders call bosses to account.

Deutsche Bank's executive team, led by Christian Sewing since last April, and the supervisory board, under Paul Achleitner, have both faced sharp criticism ahead of the AGM.

Major investor advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS have urged shareholders not to endorse either board's performance in 2018, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Since the bank hasn't demonstrated that it's able to earn enough to cover its costs of capital in recent years, I'd tend to advise against" voting in favour, Markus Kienle, a Frankfurt-based lawyer who represents small stock owners, told AFP on Thursday.

In a letter sent to clients, ISS says the bank has suffered self-inflicted wounds to its reputation, especially with failings in sniffing out money laundering, as well as booking weak financial performance.

Deutsche responded that the report "does not reflect the current situation of our bank and its control environment" regarding risks.

Last year, ISS gave its blessing to executives, but a change of heart in 2019 could set the tone for the entire meeting.

In recent weeks shareholders in German chemical giant Bayer - mired in legal woes after acquiring Monsanto - and Swiss bank UBS have denied both firms' chiefs their backing, many of them following similar voting guidance.

Although the votes have no binding legal consequences, they are a grave signal to those at the controls of the companies.

Deutsche's former co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen resigned in 2015 a few weeks after a confrontational AGM where disastrous financial results and a heap of scandals were laid at their feet.

Germany's biggest lender remains a problem patient, continuing to tread a long path of restructuring alone after executives backed off a risky merger with crosstown rival Commerzbank.

AFP

Banking & Finance

US securities regulator proposes to change accelerated filer definitions

MAS bans 2 former traders, insurance agent for dishonest conduct

Cracks appear in emerging-market currencies as sell-off endures

Singapore life insurance sector sees 1% rise in new business premiums for Q1 to S$937.2m: LIA

Crypto traders ponder blacklist to keep scammers, thieves at bay

BlackRock pulls out of rescue bid for Italian bank Carige

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 9, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, HDB housing loan rules for buying older properties updated

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening