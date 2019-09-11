You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank CFO lowers revenue goal

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

JAMES von Moltke, chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank AG, softened the lender's mid-term revenue target just two months after setting it.

The lender now expects revenue of 24 billion euros (US$26.6 billion) to 25 billion euros in 2022, Mr von Moltke said at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York Monday, compared with a goal of about 25 billion euros announced when the bank presented its new strategy in early July. The economic environment has become "more fragile" since then, he said.

"We planned for something between 24 and 25 billion" euros in revenue, he added. "We think that remains achievable, but we're obviously facing a headwind from interest rates."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deutsche Bank climbed as much as 1.2 per cent in Frankfurt trading and was up 1 per cent at 7.40 euros as of 9:06am The stock has gained 6.4 per cent this year after rebounding from a record low last month.

Chief executive officer Christian Sewing this summer unveiled the lender's most sweeping restructuring in recent history, shuttering equities trading and promising to cut a fifth of the workforce over the next few years. But analysts are sceptical the bank will achieve a target of growing its core businesses by an average of 2 per cent per year.

Deutsche Bank has already tweaked the plan to boost its revenue position. In late July, it took assets out of a non-core unit created to facilitate disposals and placed them back into the main business. That move increased core revenue by 550 million euros.

Mr von Moltke indicated that the exit from equities trading will have some impact on the investment bank this quarter, while highlighting that 70 per cent of the lender's revenue comes from more stable sources that have recently seen growth. That growth should continue in the single digits this quarter, he said. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

Fixed deposits still useful as a source of liquidity

Deutsche Bank keeps Singapore close to bolt down top spot in credit trading

Hard to say goodbye to cheques when they remain cheap to use

OCBC Bank rolls out app-based, AI-powered service that understands simple Singlish

Head of OCBC's China unit resigns to join CapitaLand

Editor's Choice

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

doc771m85vezvm1egvex9gt_doc75n6a4dvk2hsil2i5vq.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Government & Economy

First-time HDB buyers get Enhanced CPF Housing Grant; higher income ceiling for eligible buyers

file7719v3g9i47a343yhag.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly